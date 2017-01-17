Everyday Gourmet: Sheet Pan Danner

2 to 4 bone-in chicken thighs

2 to 4 bone-in chicken legs

1 red onion, peeled and cut into thick slices

1 apple, cored and cut into 8 pieces

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed (1 inch)

1/4 cup Bellisari’s Balsamic, Shallot & Black Garlic Spread

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Add the chicken and vegetables to a large zip top bag or plastic container. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to coat. Let marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread everything onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread all ingredients evenly in one layer.

Roast for 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.Move everything around on the pan half way through to ensure even browning.

(For easy cleanup, line your baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Using cooking spray to prevent sticking.)

