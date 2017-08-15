State Fair food finalists to be announced Wednesday morning

The finalists for the 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards will be announced early Wednesday morning, narrowing the gap from 30 dishes to just 10.
Three winners will receive Big Tex Choice Awards for Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory, and Most Creative. The awards will be held Sunday, Aug. 27.
Here's the list of yummy concoctions vying for a big win, and a place in your stomach:
- Beer Battered Beef Jerky
- Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
- Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
- Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with 'Not Cho' Fries
- Crawfish Lollipop
- Fried Texas Dirt
- Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno
- Ranch Fried Texas Sheet Cake
- Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
- Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
- Deep Fried Fruit Loops
- Oreo Beer
- Deep Fried Reuben
- Pinot Noir Popcorn
- Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon's Breath
- Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
- Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
- Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
- Fat Smooth
- Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
- Fried Arroz Con Pollo
- Texas Fajita Fries
- Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
- Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
- Fried El Paso
- The Tamale Donut
- Fried Mango Loco
- Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick
The State Fair is Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.
