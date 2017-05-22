Global Impact of the Abilene B-1 Bomber

The B-1 lancer is an aircraft unlike any other. (Photo: KXVA)

ABILENE, TX - Abilene residents often see and hear them fly over Abilene -- the B-1 bombers.

Airmen said the jets in Abilene play a big role in protecting our freedoms.

The B-1 lancer is an aircraft unlike any other.

Major Tommy White is a B-1 pilot.

He said, “The B-1 was designed originally in the '70s and built in the '80s as part of the nuclear triad. It was built to hold nuclear cruise missiles.”

The nuclear capability was later removed, but it can now do things bomber planes were never designed to do.

“A bomber was never designed to do close air support, dropping weapons within feet of friendly forces to strike an enemy. But we’re able to do that,” Major White said.

With their systems, they’re able to find the "bad guys" and strike them.

Pilots can put the target information into several different bombs at a time.

“On a single pass, I’ve dropped 13 different weapons on 13 different targets,” Major White said.

And with the B-1, no target or goal is unreachable.

“If you want me to hit directly on that, I can hit it. If it’s a moving vehicle, I can hit it. If you want me to bury it down because you’re worried about some collateral damage over here, I can partially bury the weapon and have it explode so it goes up and out,” Major Hojo said.

He said no other aircraft in the Air Force can top the B-1’s capabilities.

It’s all for a bigger purpose -- protecting freedoms here and around the world.

Pilots said sometimes the B-1’s reputation alone does the job.

“Simply being there, with our long history of what we’ve done in the past, is a big card to play,” Major White said.

“B-1 is invaluable to Dyess, as well as the Air Force,” Major Hojo said.

To get in the pilot’s seat, you must have a degree to come in as officer. Then you train for a year.

For Major Hojo, it takes a family effort.

“My wife is amazing. She gets the kids ready when I’m not there. While they hate to see me not be at home and miss events or miss things at school, they know that it’s for a good cause. My son, he’ll ask me -- especially when we’re deployed -- ‘Dad, did you get any bad guys today?' Yeah, I got some bad guys today,” Major Hojo said.

Being in Abilene plays a big role in how effective the B-1 is today.

“If we didn’t have Abilene’s support and being able to fly all day and all night -- you know, I have friends that live just outside the base and, you know, they love it when we fly late at night because they love to see the airplanes and stuff,” Major Hojo said.

He is excited to see what the future holds for the B-1.

