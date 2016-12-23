NPH Featured Pet of the Week: Dash

This week's featured pet from Nicholas Pet Haven is Dash. He's an 8 week old Terrier mix

TYLER - Meet Dash! He is an 8 week old Terrier mix.

Nicholas Pet Haven rescued him from a high kill shelter in East Texas. He has had two sets of shots and has been wormed. He loves to be near you at all times and will stay right under your feet.

Nicholas Pet Haven says Dash loves other dogs and cats and would do well with kids. He's a very laid back little boy!

If you are interested in adopting, fill out an application.

