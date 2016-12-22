Dogs and cats looking for holiday homes

TYLER - Hundreds of dogs and cats are looking for a forever home this holiday season. While a group of East Texas animal advocates urge people to consider adopting a pet, they say you should keep some things in mind before you do.

"What a wonderful gift to get yourself or a friend," said Dr. Gary Spence with Spence & White Veterinary Clinic in Tyler.

Spence, a vet for 25 years, said the gift of a dog or cat comes with great responsibility, though.

"The biggest mistake you can make with an adoption is decide one day 'I'm going to adopt a dog today' and go and do it," he said. "It's better to interview, meet the puppies, to interact with them to see how everyone acts."

Spence works with animals at Nicholas' Pet Haven -- a no-kill shelter located adjacent to his practice.

Potential adopters go through an extensive application process before leaving with a dog or cat.

"It's a lifetime commitment," said Lynn Harty, director of Nicholas' Pet Haven. "It's something you should take seriously, especially with all the dogs and cats abandoned in our city. We just want to make sure we found the right fit for them so they don't end up homeless again."

The shelter wants to prevent returned adoptions, which is one reason it often suggests adopting a pet after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season winds down.

"All they're looking for is a little love, and they'll give back tenfold what you give them," said Spence.

Click here for more information about fostering or adopting an animal at Nicholas' Pet Haven.

(© 2016 KYTX)