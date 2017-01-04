Teen shares passion for hula hooping through online business

Delilah Whitehouse works on a Good Vibes Hoop Company hula hoop. (Courtesy photo)

WHITEHOUSE - Delilah Whitehouse, 13, says a little, plastic circle changed her life.

She began taking hula hoop classes in May, and hooping has become her favorite pastime.

Whitehouse not only performs and teaches others, she has started designing hula hoops and selling them online.

The teen said Good Vibe Hoop Company is about inspiring others.

