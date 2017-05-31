MEDICAL MINUTE 10 PM 5/9/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Trained to make a split-second decision
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Longview Storm Damage
-
KYTX Breaking News
-
Woman shot, killed while driving down highway
-
Student misses top title after school error
-
RAW FOOTAGE ' Canton Tornado
-
SCSO: Patrick Mahomes II robbed
-
Time Lapse of Longview Storm
More Stories
-
RAW: Cell phone video captures shooting inside…May 31, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Father arrested after crews search for 'missing' boyMay 31, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Greg Kelley discusses new case information in first…May 31, 2017, 9:38 a.m.