S.A. man claims $2 million Powerball ticket

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonian man has claimed his $2 million prize after winning the Powerball!
His $2 million quick-pick ticket was sold at a Vista Express gas station on the west side located at 2002 Buena Vista Street.
His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-21-28-33-45), but not the red Powerball number (11).
The winning numbers were drawn on August 5.
A $2 million winning ticket for last night's #Powerball drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! #TexasLottery #SundayFunday #Texas pic.twitter.com/Oo919fbDqF— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) August 6, 2017
