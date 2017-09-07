S.A. man claims $2 million Powerball ticket

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonian man has claimed his $2 million prize after winning the Powerball!

His $2 million quick-pick ticket was sold at a Vista Express gas station on the west side located at 2002 Buena Vista Street.

His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-21-28-33-45), but not the red Powerball number (11).

The winning numbers were drawn on August 5.

