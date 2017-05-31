Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom (Photo: VladimirCetinski)

TYLER - Almost $8.5 million will be given to Charles Knighton from a lawsuit he filed after being injured in a railroad accident.

Knighton was hurt while unloading a feed truck into a train car at The Blackland Railroad trans-loading facility in Mount Vernon, Texas.

After the accident, it was discovered that the conductor working for the railroad had given Knighton permission to get on top of the train car then moved the same car without letting Knighton know he was doing so.

The movement of the train car caused Knighton to fall over 15 feet then land on the train coupling between the two cars.

He suffered a pelvic fracture among other serious injuries that caused irrevocable nerve damage and physical impairment.

One of the lawyers representing Knighton, Randy Roberts, said his team, "is proud to have had a role in obtaining a measure of justice for Charles and Misti Knighton. The jury's verdict will allow them to move past Charles' injuries and begin a long-delayed process of healing."

© 2017 KYTX-TV