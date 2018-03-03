Customers complain Bill Miller Bar-B-Q isn't honoring promised fried chicken special

Bill Miller BBQ

Thousands of San Antonians were ready to flock to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q this weekend because the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that there would be an anniversary special in which the restaurant would offer two pieces of dark chicken, fries, and a roll for $1.65.

But customers have been complaining that they’re not getting the promised discount when they’ve headed to the restaurant this weekend.

In fact, the Facebook post that announced the promotion has been deleted from their account page.

Here’s the screenshot of what it looked like before it was taken down:

Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration:

They welched on this promo at 6pm Friday night. Sad to see such a good company run so poorly. — Justin Fincher (@FincherJustin) March 3, 2018

Calling Bill Miller's to see if they had chicken and then he offered to take his own chicken so they can cook it ???? #ChickenShortage #BillMillers pic.twitter.com/OsbPMh6Ycs — Peter (@petestavros) March 3, 2018

We reached out to Bill Miller’s and a representative could not comment on the record about the promotion this weekend but added that the company will make an official announcement on Monday.

