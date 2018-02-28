H-E-B, Quintanilla family unveil limited edition Selena bags available Friday

Photo courtesy Facebook.com/Selenayaleyenda (Photo: Custom)

Remember that special Selena-related surprise that H-E-B teased? Well, they unveiled it early.

On Wednesday evening, Selena’s official Facebook page published a video in which an H-E-B representative and Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla revealed a new limited edition bag that will be available for purchase at H-E-B’s across Texas soon.

The bags shown in the video feature Selena as well as the words “queen cumbia.”

“Partial proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend,” Suzette said in the video. “We’re really excited to be able to give back to our community on behalf of the [Selena] foundation.”

The bag will be available at select H-E-B stores on Friday. H-E-B says that they’ll list the stores where the bags are available at HEB.com on Friday at noon.

H-E-B also made a $25,000 donation to the Selena Foundation.

© 2018 KENS-TV