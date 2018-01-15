Here are the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year winners

2018 Honda Accord Touring (Photo: Wes Allison, Honda)

DETROIT - The Oscars of the North American International Auto Show are here.

The 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year were named this morning at the Detroit auto show.

The 2018 Honda Accord was named Car of the Year. The Volvo XC60 was named Utility of the Year. The Lincoln Navigator was named Truck of the Year.

Car nominees: Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Kia Stinger

SUV nominees: Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey and the Volvo XC60

Truck nominees: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator

