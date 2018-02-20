'Crisis mode' for Erath Co. Humane Society after rain floods kennels

Credit: Erath County Humane Society / Facebook

ERATH COUNTY -- The Erath County Humane Society is asking for help after its kennels were flooded by Tuesday's storms, leaving no room for shelter animals.

Officials said in a Facebook post that it is in "crisis mode" and at more than 300 percent capacity.

"All dogs are crammed inside with multiples in every kennel, crate and pen leaving us with ZERO space available," the post said. "With continued rain and colder temps in the forecast all week, we are in desperate need of adopters, fosters, or temporary boarding assistance. This kind of weather also brings in many strays that get out due to fear of storms. There is literally no place to put them! We are also extremely low on dog and puppy food, and cat litter."

Those willing to help should contact the shelter at (254) 965-3247.

