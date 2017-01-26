Thrifty Thursday: Online garage sales

The art of bargain hunting at garage sales has, not surprisingly, gone digital.

From saving money to finding unique products to earning extra income, sellers and even administrators are benefiting from this new and trending setup.

Tyler Texas Online Garage Sale, and Smith County Swap and Shop are just two of many available on Facebook. From earrings, to clothes, to cars, people are selling a variety different items online.

Kensie Webb Fites administers Tyler Texas Online Garage Sale, along with 13 similar sites and said she has earned extra income for her family. She learned the art of bargain hunting from a family member.

"My grandmother taught me how to garage sale so that's one of the main things I love is finding the bargins,” Fites said.

Anne Myers is home school mom who also buys, sells and administers online garage sale sites, including Smith County Swap and Shop. She said she’s saved thousands and furnished her entire home.

“I don’t have the money to go to the store and pay full price, Myers stated. “It’s also helping someone else sell off what they don’t need any more and get a little bit of money as well.”

Both Fites and Myers say online sales have exploded in just the past few years.

"Once everybody realizes it and gets it out there it's gonna, I mean people are gonna go 'Oh, this is been in my closet for years, I can make some money off of it!'"

CBS19 took to social media asking for thoughts on online garage sales, and received great feedback:

Although Fites and Myers have developed close friends in their online communities, it's important to be careful when you're buying from and selling to strangers. Some advice they gave on safety included:

Meet in a public place

There’s safety in numbers

Pay attention to your surroundings and look for warning signs

For those interested in buying, check your local police department. Most have designated “safe zones” for conducting business.

(© 2017 KYTX)