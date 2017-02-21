Tyler home sales increase 3% in 2016 despite fewer listings

(KYTX)

TYLER - Tyler home sales rose 3.3% in 2016, according to a report released Tuesday by the Texas Association of Realtors.

“The Real Estate Year in Review 2016” also included news of a 6% rise in the Tyler-area median home price, which reached $174,900.

According to Kyle Smith, chairman of the board for Greater Tyler Association of Realtors (GTAR), both increases came at the same time buyers dealt with an inventory shortage.

“The market is prime in many economic aspects, but we just don't see people putting homes on the market,” Smith said.

Smith said the lack of housing options impacts East Texas in a number of ways – namely price.

“it's pushing affordability up,” he explained. “People on the lower end of the income spectrum are having more difficulty affording a home.”

It’s a reality likely to continue, Smith said, until new listings and new construction help meet demand.

“Hopefully we will see somebody help pick up the shortage in home construction, and it may be in the way of a large retail builder,” Smith said.

With further population growth expected in the meantime, real estate agents expect the market will continue at rapid pace in 2017.

“We're starting to see a lot of homes sell within the first 24 hours,” Smith said. “In some cases, especially in the lower price range markets, we're starting to see homes sell in first 3-4 hours.”

That’s good news for sellers, said Smith, who urged potential buyers start their home search early – especially with mortgage rates expected to rise.

(© 2017 KYTX)