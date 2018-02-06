1 arrested after overnight standoff in Cherokee Co.

(Photo: Picasa)

CHEROKEE COUNTY - The Cherokee County Sheriff's office received a 911 call around midnight about a neighbor making threats in the 1100 block of County Road 1418.

Sheriff James Campbell said deputies arrived at the address, but the suspect did not answer the door, and several pit bulls were barking at the deputies.

After a hours-long standoff, the suspect was found hiding behind the house at 6 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault. Deputies did not find any weapons, but police say drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 KYTX-TV