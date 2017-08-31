1 arrested for false allegation of sexual abuse of child

Sara Noble

NACOGDOCHES - One person is in jail after Nacodgoches Sheriff's investigators learned she lied to them during an altercation that led to a shooting.

Sarah Noble surrendered to police on August 29. She was wanted for making a false report to law enforcement during an investigation that started on August 24.

Deputies responded to a shooting on August 24 and found a male victim shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The alleged shooter, Jaimie Davis, was arrested on scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She stated that she shot the victim because of information told to her by her sister, Sarah Noble.

Davis alleged that Noble stated the victim had sexually assaulted a child, and Noble confirmed the allegation during three separate interviews with detectives.

Detectives conducted a forensic interview with the child, but no outcry was made. They also found several inconsistancies with Noble's story.

When confronted with the evidence, Noble admitted she lied to her sister and the detectives.

Noble is in the Nacogdoches County jail on a $7,500 bond.

