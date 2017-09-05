1 arrested in Morrison Street shooting

Xzayver Alexzay Carter (Gregg County Jail)

LONGVIEW - Longview police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting on August 16 that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was was shot in the leg at around 4:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.

Xzayver Alexzay Carter, 19, was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The victim has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.

