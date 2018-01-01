1 dead in early-morning wreck, alcohol cited as major factor

Longview police are investigating the first fatal wreck of 2018 and cite alcohol as a major factor in the wreck.

The accident happened just after midnight at the intersection of Page and Alpine roads in Longview.

Sharika Lata Hicks, 35, was driving west on Page Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at Alpine Road. She drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Hicks died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and had been drinking.

