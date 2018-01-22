1 dead in fiery one-vehicle wreck in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY - One person traveling at a high rate of speed died after losing control of his car near Waskom on Jan. 20.

According to a preliminary DPS report, Ronnie Joe Martin, 23, was northbound on Farm-to-Market Road 9 at an unsafe speed and lost control at a curve in the road. Martin overcorrected, slid sideways across the road and struck several trees.

The impact ignited the car and it was engulfed in flames. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

