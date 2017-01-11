KYTX
1 dead in Longview traffic crash

KYTX 2:11 PM. CST January 11, 2017

LONGVIEW - One person is dead following a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Gilmer Rd. 

Emergency crews remains on the scene.

More details are to be released later this afternoon.

