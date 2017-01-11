Close 1 dead in Longview traffic crash KYTX 2:11 PM. CST January 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LONGVIEW - One person is dead following a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Gilmer Rd. Emergency crews remains on the scene.More details are to be released later this afternoon. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Woman injured by downed power lines in Noonday area Jan 11, 2017, 12:38 p.m. UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in morning… Jan 11, 2017, 1:20 p.m. Chinese restaurant repeatedly closed for illness by… Jan 11, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
