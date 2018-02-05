The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office and the State Fire Marshall Office are conducting an investigation of how a house fire started that has claimed the life of one individual. Sheriff Deputies along with the Etoile and Woden Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire this morning around 3 am on Lake Side Drive in Etoile, Texas.

Neighbors said they heard loud explosions coming from the mobile home and could see flames, according to a press release. Firefighters were made aware that there were people living in the home at the time.

Once the flames were put out a search was conducted and a body was recovered from inside the home.

Investigators were told that from a witness, that the person living at the residence had just purchased a heater. It appears that the person found inside the residence had just hooked the heater up to propane tanks that was also inside the house prior to the fire starting.

Investigators say at this time there is no indication of foul play and that evidence at the scene indicates that the heater was not hooked up correctly.

