1 injured in weekend shooting in Palestine

PALESTINE - One person was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm after an altercation in Palestine Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of South Jackson and Dye Streets in reference to shots fired in the area. They arrived and were told someone was shot in the 800 block of South Jackson Street.

The victim was later located at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are investigating the incident and will release more details as they become available.

(© 2017 KYTX)