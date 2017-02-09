KYTX
1 killed, 1 injured in Longview accident

KYTX 5:49 PM. CST February 09, 2017

A Longview woman died of her injuries Thursday night at Good Shepherd Medical Center after a car collision.

Idell Stanley, 82 years-old, was in the passenger's seat of a Range Rover, driven by 30 year-old Shelly Russell of Longview.

Their vehicle was hit by a white Cadillac, driven by 71 year-old Jeanette Rhoades of Longview. She was traveling eastbound on Vicky Drive and failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign.

Both Russell and Rhoades were transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

