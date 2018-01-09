1 killed in roll-over wreck on I-20 in Gregg County

(Photo: (Image: AP))

GREGG COUNTY - One person died from injuries when he lost control of his car while traveling on Interstate 20 in Gregg County Monday afternoon.

According to a preliminary DPS crash report, Allen Gary from Mendenhall MS was traveling east on Interstate 20 near Liberty City when witnesses say he suddenly swerved onto the right shoulder, back on the road and across both eastbound lanes, and then into the grass center median.

The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. Witnesses stopped to help Gary until help arrived and he was transported to a local hospital.

Gary did not survive his injuries. He was 71 years old.

