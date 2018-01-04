1 killed in two vehicle crash

DPS Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatal crash yesterday afternoon on US 59 in Moscow.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, a van was traveling north on US 59. For unknown reasons the van drove over into the southbound lanes of US 59 and struck a pickup.

The driver of the van is identified as Pamela Chandler, 70, from Livingston, TX. A passenger traveling with Chandler was identified as 67-year-old Margaret Davis from Corrigan, TX.

Chandler was taken to a local hospital for treatment and Davis passed at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Darrell Harman, 66, from Livingston, TX. Harman was not reportedly injured during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

