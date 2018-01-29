1 killed in two-vehicle wreck in Marshall

UPDATE: MPD requested DPS to investigate the crash because prior to impact, MPD patrol officers were in a pursuit with 43-year-old Shane Hudson who had a warrant for his arrest.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One person died and another treated for injuries in a two-vehicle wreck in Marshall on Monday morning.
According to a DPS preliminary report, Shane Hudson, 43, of Marshall failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling at a high rate of speed through the intersection of SL-390 and Houston Street, colliding with another vehicle.
Hudson was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
The crash is still under investigation.
