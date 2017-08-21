1 killed in Van Zandt Co crash

DPS said one man died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 in Van Zandt County.

Ethan Landaverde, 27-years old of Van, was transported to Texas General Hospital in Grand Saline where he was later died.

It happened four miles northeast of the city of Grand Saline just before 6 p.m.

Preliminary crash reports indicate the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra, 39-yearold Joshua Wintters of Ben Wheeler, was traveling east on FM 17 towing a homemade trailer. Wintters began to turn right into a private drive when his towed unit was struck from behind by a 2003 Suzuki GSX also traveling east, driven by Landaverde.

He was pronounced by Dr. Neurgaonka and his body was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.



Wintters was not injured in the crash.

