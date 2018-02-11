1 killed, two hurt in a wreck involving 18-wheeler near Athens

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Authorities are working a three-vehicle wreck with one confirmed fatality just east of Athens.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a passenger car hydroplaned into the path of a tractor trailer on Highway 175 just east of Athens.

The collision killed a passenger in the car. Two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

After the first impact, as second car struck the disabled car.

Authorities have closed the road and redirected traffic from Farm-to-Market 607 to Farm-to-Market Road 804.

Avoid the area if possible.

© 2018 KYTX-TV