1 killed, two hurt in a wreck involving 18-wheeler near Athens

Authorities are working a three-vehicle wreck with one confirmed fatality just east of Athens.
According to a preliminary DPS report, a passenger car hydroplaned into the path of a tractor trailer on Highway 175 just east of Athens.
The collision killed a passenger in the car. Two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries.
After the first impact, as second car struck the disabled car.
Authorities have closed the road and redirected traffic from Farm-to-Market 607 to Farm-to-Market Road 804.
Avoid the area if possible.
