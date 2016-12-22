1 person found dead in yard of Marshall residence, police investigating

MARSHALL - Police are investigating a suspicious death on Hazelwood Street in Marshall.

Police, responding to a welfare concern around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street, arrived to find a male victim dead in a yard from what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Chief Jesus Campa stated the investigation is ongoing, and the identity is not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

