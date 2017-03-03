1 stabbed in assault in Palestine, suspect arrested

PALESTINE - One person was sent to a Tyler hospital after being stabbed several times during an assault in Palestine on March 2.

According to Palestine police, officers were called to an aggravated assault in the 300 block of McClellan Street. They found a victim who had been stabbed several times in the abdomen, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was sent to a Tyler hospital for treatment. No word on his/her condition.

Police located and arrested the suspect later that day after a short foot chase. The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.

The case is still under investigation.

