11 rescued after boat capsizes in Cy-Fair near Houston

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department was called to a rescue Tuesday morning in reference to a capsized boat.

A man was out on rescues with his own boat around 5:30 a.m. when it capsized, sending 11 people into Cypress Creek near Fry Road by the Black Horse Golf Club.

All 11 victims were rescued by 8 a.m., found clinging to trees and branches.

Cy-Fair is short for Cypress-Fairbanks, a section of Cypress, Texas located northwest of Houston.

