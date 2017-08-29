KYTX
Close
Live Video Texas Cares - Donate
Close

11 rescued after boat capsizes in Cy-Fair near Houston

KYTX 9:40 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department was called to a rescue Tuesday morning in reference to a capsized boat. 

A man was out on rescues with his own boat around 5:30 a.m. when it capsized, sending 11 people into Cypress Creek near Fry Road by the Black Horse Golf Club. 

All 11 victims were rescued by 8 a.m., found clinging to trees and branches.

Cy-Fair is short for Cypress-Fairbanks, a section of Cypress, Texas located northwest of Houston.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories