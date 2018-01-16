12k customers without power in 4 ETX counties

(Photo: TebNad / Thinkstock, TebNad)

EAST TEXAS - More than 12,000 customers were without power in four East Texas counties.

The majority of affected customers are in Wood County, with others in Hopkins, Rains and Smith.

The Wood County Electric Cooperative reported interruptions in power at seven substations because of a “transmission failure from power suppliers,” according to recorded message on the company’s phone line.

It is unclear if the power problems are connected to the winter weather in the area.

Crews have been alerted. However, there is no estimated time for restoration.

© 2018 KYTX-TV