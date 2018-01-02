16 ft. flatbed trailer stolen from work site in Arp

Arp Police Department would like the public's help in the search for stolen property.

On Monday morning, 7H Construction had a 16 foot trailer taken from their work site by one or two unknown suspects. It has a wooden floor and damage to both fenders. It is brown in color and has some rust damage.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model white Ford Extended Cab Utility truck, last seen leaving the location pulling the trailer.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact the Arp Police Department at (903) 859-2465.

All callers will remain anonymous.

