188 Texas Chipotles hit by credit card hack

DALLAS - Chipotle is releasing more information about the credit card security incident they initially reported on April 25, including details about which locations were hit.

In a lengthy release, the company says an investigation revealed malware designed to access payment data on credit cards was used at most of its 2,249 restaurants across the country between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

One hundred eighty-eight Chipotles were hit by the security breach in Texas, including dozens of North Texas locations. Fourteen Dallas restaurants were hit, and six more in Fort Worth. Twenty-seven Houston locations fell victim to the hack, while 15 were hit in Austin.

Customers can search their local Chipotle using the tool provided on the company's website, which also lists the specific time frame when the malware was used. It notes that "not all locations were identified" in the investigation and that "specific time frames vary by location."

The company lists a number of steps customers can take to ensure they are protected.

Chipotle said the malware that breached its system has been removed.

"Because of the nature of the incident and the data involved, we lack sufficient information to determine how many unique payment cards may have been involved," said company spokesperson Chris Arnold.

Information taken through the malware included card numbers, expiration dates, internal verification codes, as well as the cardholder's name.

