2 arrested on drug charges in a stolen travel trailer in Henderson Co.

Rodney Henderson (Henderson Co. Jail)

HENDERSON COUNTY - Henderson Co. deputies arrested two people Thursday afternoon, one on drug charges and the other for outstanding warrants.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a travel trailer on County Road 2428 just after noon on Thursday and arrested 40-year-old Rodney Wayne Henderson.

Henderson was charged with first degree felony for possession of a substantial amount of what police believe was methamphetamine, as well as scales, baggies, and numerous needles.

“Investigators from our Narcotics Division, property crime and auto crime divisions executed a search warrant and shut down this dealer,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Anitra Weese, 42, was also arrested at the residence for outstanding warrants.

Anitra Weese (Henderson County Jail)

Police say the travel trailer Henderson and Weese occupied was stolen and additional charges are pending.

