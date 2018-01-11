2 caught with 51 lbs. of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY - Two men are in jail after a K-9 found drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Smith County Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Jean Dark with DPS, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Farm-to Market Road 14 in Smith County. During the stop the trooper determined probable cause for a search and requested a K-9 search.

The search revealed 51 pounds of suspected marijuana and both occupants of the car were arrested, identified as Brandon Rohrer, 30 and Duy Ho, 43. Both are from New Mexico.

The two men are in the Smith County jail, each on one charge of possession of marijuana. Bond has not yet been set.

