2 children dead after being locked in hot car in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas -- Two children died after being locked in a hot car Friday afternoon.

According to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators, they were called to the 200 block of Rambling Loop, west of Lake Weatherford, shortly after 4 p.m.



Although officials have not released the children's identities at this time, they were identified as a 16-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl who celebrated her birthday in February.



Temperatures reached about 96 degrees. The mother told officials that the two children “took off.” She searched the area and later found them locked inside a small, four-door vehicle on the property. The children got inside the vehicle and locked themselves inside.

That's when the mother reportedly broke one of the vehicle's windows and found the children unresponsive. They later were pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

“This case is in the early stages of the investigation,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “Any comment regarding this case at this time, would be an assumption, until all of the facts are gathered.”

Sheriff Fowler said incidents involving any child are always difficult, but said this call was especially heartbreaking.

