2 dead, 2 injured after crash in San Augustine Co

DPS is investigating after a crash left two dead and two injured 14 miles West of San Augustine just after 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Vera Brown, 54 of Alexandria, LA and Samuel Smith, 49 of Killeen were both pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

Troopers said it happened when 34-year-old Derrick Madden of Alexandria, LA was driving a 2016 Nissan passenger car West on SH 103 East and tried to pass in a no passing zone.

The 2016 Nissan driven by Madden hit a 2014 Nissan pickup head-on, according to DPS. Madden was not injured but his passengers, Brown and Smith did not survive.

Troopers said the occupants of the pickup, Ricky and Mary Sowell of San Augustine were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 KYTX-TV