2 identified, arrested in cemetery homicide in Nacogdoches Co.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - Two suspects are in jail, each charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Thomas Vaiden Sluterbeck on Jan. 8 in Nacogdoches.

Police say Jason Harvey Lee, 37, and Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 20, shot and killed Sluterbeck at Gravel Ridge Cemetery on Farm-to-Market Road 225 the night of Jan. 6.

Evidence found at the murder scene and the victim's identification led police to Sluterbeck's and the suspects' cars at a house on Highway 259 on Jan. 9. Lee and Fuqua were at the house and were detained.

The two were interviewed by investigators and released the same day.

Investigators continued to collect evidence from the impounded vehicles, as well as from a separate residence where one of the suspects lived. That evidence, along with Foqua's second interview detailing the crime, was enough to charge both Lee and Fuqua with murder.

Both suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges when police served them each with the murder warrants. They remain in the Nacogdoches jail awaiting arraignment, and no bond has been set.

© 2018 KYTX-TV