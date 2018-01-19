2 indicted in connection with 2017 Whitehouse murder

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two suspects that police say killed a Whitehouse man last November were each indicted on one count of murder by a Smith County grand jury panel on Jan. 12.

Andrew Carpenter, 19, died from a gunshot wound in a shooting at a residence on Deerwood Drive in Smith County on Nov. 5, 2017.

Investigators identified Martin Wesley Reynolds, 21, and 20-year-old Nathan Ryan Garcia as suspects involved in the crime. Both were arrested, and Garcia later bonded out of jail.

A third suspect, Colton Tate, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the same case. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

