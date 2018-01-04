2 killed in Harrison Co. I-20 wreck involving 5 tractor-trailers, section of I-20 remains closed

HARRISON COUNTY - Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at mile marker 601 in Harrison County between Hallsville and Longview remain closed this morning as authorities continue to work a double-fatal multi-vehicle wreck.
According to a DPS preliminary crash report, a wreck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County had slowed traffic, including four stopped tractor-trailers. A fifth tractor-trailer failed to slow and slammed into the other vehicles.
The driver and passenger in the fifth tractor-trailer died at the scene.
Authorities are still working the crash scene and have closed the westbound lanes. Traffic is being re-routed near the 604 mile marker.
