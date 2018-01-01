2 killed in New Year's Day crash in Angelina Co.

DPS Troopers are investigating a double fatal crash that happened just after midnight on New Year's Day, just southeast of Lufkin.
According to a preliminary crash report, Jarred Pecina, 20, from Diboll, was driving south on CC Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a dirt embankment and then a tree before overturning.
Both Pecina and his passenger, 18-year-old Valeria Jasso of Lufkin, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
