2 killed in New Year's Day crash in Angelina Co.

Favian Quezada, KYTX 2:47 PM. CST January 01, 2018

DPS Troopers are investigating a double fatal crash that happened just after midnight on New Year's Day, just southeast of Lufkin.

According to a preliminary crash report, Jarred Pecina, 20, from Diboll, was driving south on CC Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a dirt embankment and then a tree before overturning.

Both Pecina and his passenger, 18-year-old Valeria Jasso of Lufkin, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

