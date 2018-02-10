2 killed in two-car wreck in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY - Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-car wreck on Highway 315 in Panola County.

According to a DPS preliminary report, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dominique Yon was traveling eastbound on Highway 315 at an unsafe speed and lost control of her car. The car hydroplaned into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle driven by John Lust.

Lust and his passenger, Yessenia Rameriz, died as a result of the wreck.

Another passenger in Lust's vehicle, as well as Yon, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

