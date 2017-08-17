$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston area

HOUSTON -- Just one week after someone in the Houston area won a million dollars in the Powerball, another person has won two million dollars.

The quick pick ticket was sold with the Power Play option, matching five out of five numbers. The Texas Lotto website reports the ticket was sold at the Timewise at 8435 FM 1960 in Humble.

It's a big win, but if the purchaser had matched the Powerball number as well he or she could have claimed the $432.5 million jackpot.

Wednesday night's numbers were 9-15-43-60-64 Powerball-4. There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot has increased to an estimated $510 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

Last week the Texas Lotto Commission confirmed 37-year-old Philip A. Pyle II of Houston won a Powerball prize worth $1 million. That ticket was sold at a store south of The Heights.

Pyle told KHOU 11 News he doesn’t normally play the lottery, but the $300 million jackpot convinced him to stop at the store, which is near his house. He says he’s already claimed his prize which, according to Pyle, is about $650,000 after taxes.

The local graphic designer doesn’t plan to quit his day job. The 37-year-old father says instead, he will use the money to care for his baby girl.

