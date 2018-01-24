2 people hospitalized after 'viciously' assaulted with steel pipe

Marc Anthony Allison, Jr. (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

ATHENS - Henderson County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect they say 'viciously' assaulted his brother and girlfriend Tuesday night in Athens.

Marc Anthony Allison Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. Authorities say he attacked his brother and girlfriend with a galvanized steel pipe Tuesday night in the Forest Grove Subdivision south of Chandler. Police also fount a ratchet wrench at the scene of the assault.

“These victims had multiple wounds to the head and face in the bloody, vicious, assault,” Hillhouse said. “We know who did this and we have alerted authorities across the region, state and nation to be on the lookout for him.”

The 27-year-old brother remains hospitalized, however the brother's girlfriend, 25, was treated and released.

Two children were at home during the attack but were unharmed.

"The kids are okay, in the care of family members," Hillhouse said.

Allison is believed to be traveling in a rented 2016 gray Dodge minivan with Florida plates, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Anyone with information in reference Marc Allison’s location is aked to notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

© 2018 KYTX-TV