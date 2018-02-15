2 students hospitalized after unknown liquid thrown at Sumner HS

ST. LOUIS – Two students from Sumner High School in north St. Louis have been taken to a hospital after another student threw an unknown ‘homemade solution’ on them in the library on Thursday.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were taken to a hospital where they’re both listed in serious condition. Both students sustained chemical burns to their faces.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, has been taken into police custody.

St. Louis Public Schools statement

The Saint Louis Public School District is aware that two Sumner students were transported to an area hospital after another student allegedly threw an unidentified liquid on them. The SLMPD is investigating. No further information is available while the investigation is being conducted.

