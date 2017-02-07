2 women arrested in connection with January Conoco station robbery/homicide

Photos (Smith County Jail)

SMITH COUNTY - Two woman are in jail in connection with the robbery and homicide of Billy Stacks at Tyler Conoco station in January. The women have ties to the two men arrested late January in connection with the case.

Kiera Shasta Oliver, 25, the sister of Kedarius Hays Oliver, is charged with false report to an officer and hindering apprehension. She is in the Smith County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

Shamecca Staley, the sister of Dameon Mosley, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension/prosecution. It is believed she drove Mosley to Dallas after the robbery. Staley's bond is also set at $55,000 and is in the Smith County Jail.

(© 2017 KYTX)