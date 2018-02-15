21 arrested in multi-county bust of theft, drug ring

System.Object

Multiple law enforcement arrested 21 people Thursday morning relating to a drug and theft ring operation in East Texas, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

A grand jury returned 25 indictments related to the ongoing investigation that began in December 2017 regarding a concerted effort between the suspects who were committing thefts, burglaries and drug offenses in multiple counties including Henderson, Van Zandt and Smith.

Nineteen of the indictments were for engaging in organized criminal activity, five were for theft and one was for aggravated assault on a public servant.

Sheriff Smith stated that investigation resulted in the following:

Recovered 19 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of $185000

Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office cleared four residential burglaries

Tyler Police cleared a commercial burglary and multiple vehicle burglaries from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Titus County Sheriff’s Office cleared two residential burglaries, one commercial burglary and two vehicle burglaries

Six firearms as well as methamphetamine and cocaine were also seized

One of the suspects, identified as Horace Dean III, added several other charges to his list, including aggravated assault on a public servant, after he intentionally rammed a Smith County Sheriff’s vehicle while attempting to flee during a traffic stop.

Authorities used a drone to track another suspect, identified as Ricardo Delagarza, after he attempted to flee on an ATM.

“I would like to thank all agencies who participated in this very successful investigation. There was some outstanding interagency cooperation exhibited during this multi-agency operation,” said Sheriff Smith.



