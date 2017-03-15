KYTX
3 brothers arrested in connection with 2016 Cherokee Co. homicide

27-year-old Mario Rodriguez's body was found in Cherokee County early Sunday morning. Authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

March 15, 2017

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Three suspects are in jail in connection with the homicide of a New Summerfield man in Oct. of 2016.

Maximino Garcia, Emmanuel Garcia, and Jose Garcia, were arrested for murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Mario Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was found dead from gunshot wounds on County Road 4415 after family reported him missing on Saturday night when he failed to return from a store.

The Garica brothers are in the Cherokee County Jail, each on a one million-dollar bond.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the case.

